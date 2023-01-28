Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man visits Antwerp to buy ring for partner, learns dance number to propose

Man visits Antwerp to buy ring for partner, learns dance number to propose

trending
Published on Jan 28, 2023 04:20 PM IST

An adorable video shows a man visiting Antwerp to find the perfect ring for his girlfriend. This video has gone viral online. Watch the full clip inside.

Man travels to Antwerp to find a ring for his girlfriend. (Instagram/@divyadeep_bhatnagar)
ByVrinda Jain

Proposing to one's partner is a special occasion that people love to execute in the most beautiful way possible. Due to this reason, some go above and beyond to make every little detail perfect. Just like this man whose proposal video has gone viral on social media. It shows how he went to Antwerp to get a ring for his partner. There are chances that this video will put a bright smile on your face.

Divyadeep Bhatnagar shared a video on Instagram where he said he wanted to do something special for his girlfriend. So, the man flew to Antwerp, the world's diamond capital, to buy a ring. Once he reached there, he researched and purchased a ring after seeing some options. Finally, when he returns home, he gathers his friends and family to make a big proposal. Bhatnagar books an auditorium and prepares a dance number with his friends before surprising his girlfriend.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared a few weeks ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by 24,000 people and received several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Congratulations to both of you." A second person added, "Beautiful. Congratulations to both of you. I am so happy for you guys. Stay blessed." "God bless both of you," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
proposal antwerp diamond ring
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP