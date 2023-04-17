Man who criticised Cadbury’s Bournvita deletes video, apologises. Here’s why

Nutritionist Revant Himatsingka recently shared a video on Instagram where he reviewed Cadbury’s Bournvita. His Instagram reel soon grabbed the attention of many, including actor Paresh Rawal and former cricketer Kirti Azad. After the video went viral, Bournvita issued a clarification about the product on their social media handles. The company has now sent a legal notice to Himatsingka, post which he took down the video and even issued an apology on Instagram.

The image shows nutritionist Revant Himatsingka reviewing Cadbury’s Bournvita. (Twitter/@shibu_prof)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Himatsingka starts with the details on the front package of Cadbury’s Bournvita. He claims that the company added ‘immune system’ on their packaging after the COVID-19 pandemic since it ‘sells’ but made no changes in their product. He went on to say that on various e-commerce sites, it is listed as a health drink.

He then turns the package around and explains the ingredients used in the product. He says, “Coco solids, which is basically chocolate. Colour (150C), which is a caramel colour which is known for causing cancer and reducing immunity. Liquid glucose, which is again sugar, maltodextrin, which is again a fancy word for suga. They also have emulsifier 471, which is made from glycerine to extend their shelf life.” He even mocks the brand that they should use the picture of a sick kid on their product and change the tagline to ‘taiyari diabetes ki’ from ‘taiyari jeet ki’. Towards the end of the video, he not only urges parents to prevent their children from developing an addiction to such products but also appeals to the government to take stringent action against the false claims made by the company.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the video went insanely viral with over 12 million views on Instagram, Bournvita shared a post addressing the controversy. The company claimed that its product contains ‘vitamins A, C, D, Iron, Zinc, Copper and Selenium which help build immunity’. They further claimed, “Every serve of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is approximately one and a half teaspoons. This is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children.”

Here’s what Bournvita posted on Instagram:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Revant Himatsingka, in his latest Instagram post, shared that he has now deleted the viral video after the company sent him a legal notice. “An important update from the Food Pharmer,” reads the caption of the update shared by nutritionist Revant Himatsingka on Instagram. In his Instagram post, he wrote, “I have decided to take down the video across all platforms after receiving a legal notice from one of India’s biggest law firms on 13 April, 2023. I apologise to Cadbury for making the video. I did not plan or intend to infringe any trademark or defame any company nor do I have the interest or resources to participate in any court cases and I request MNCs to not take this forward legally.”

Take a look at his post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the nutritionist’s post has received over 14,700 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s what people wrote in the post’s comments section:

“I pledge not to buy a single product of Cadbury from now on. Be it chocolate or anything else. I know it hardly makes a difference but it’s the least I can do to support the effort you made. Keep up the good work,” posted an individual. Another added, “In India, selling poison is not a crime but exposing it is.” “A few days ago, their ads started popping in my feed where 3 paragraphs explained how Bournvita is a healthy drink. LOL. I knew it was a cover-up. But seeing them go this far is shameful. But kudos to you bro! You showed courage to present the reality in front of people and Cadbury got scared by that. And hence I would still count it as a victory. Keep up the good work,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Sorry you had to go through all this. Keep up the good work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail