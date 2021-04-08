Home / Trending / Man’s bhangra routine after getting second dose of Covid vaccine is a must-watch
Man’s bhangra routine after getting second dose of Covid vaccine is a must-watch

The video shows Pandher showing off his bhangra skills in the middle of a frozen lake.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The image shows Gurdeep Pandher doing bhangra.(Twitter@GurdeepPandher)

If you’re a regular on social media, you may have come across the feel-good videos shared by Gurdeep Pandher from Canada. Pandher grabbed the attention of netizens with his socially-distanced bhangra tutorials and recently, his dance in the middle of a frozen lake after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Now, Pandher has shared another video of his amazing bhangra routine for a special reason. The video will leave you with much positive vibes.

“Today, I received my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake in the lap of pure nature to dance Punjabi Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm dispatching to Canada and beyond for everyone's good health,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows Pandher showing off his bhangra skills in the middle of a frozen lake.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 7, the clip has garnered over one lakh views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop praising Pandher’s jolly spirit. While some expressed how they loved his energy, others pointed out how the video made them smile.

If the dance video made you smile then do check out the whole recording here.

What are your thoughts on this positive video?

Topics
bhangra dance
