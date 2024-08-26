Man’s chilling discovery: Snake hides behind cabinet after shedding skin in his room

When a man was trying to get a good night's sleep, what he discovered was truly horrifying- a slithering intruder in his room. The man, who looked down from his bed, was in for a surprise when he saw a shredded skin snake. After investigating, he found a massive snake hiding behind a cabinet in his room. The snake was found hiding behind a cabinet. (Unsplash)

Joey Josselson, who is a US Navy nuclear tech, shared a video showing the shredded snake skin on his floor. He then started to look around his space and discovered a huge snake hiding behind a cabinet. Josselson then took it out and posed with it in front of a mirror. (Also Read: Viral: Fearless woman steps up to capture massive snake hiding in an office desk)

Watch the video of the snake here:

This post was shared a few days ago and since being posted, it has gained more than 11.7 million views. Many people also liked the videos. Several took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. A lot of people had funny reactions to the video.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Snake distribution system has spoken, you now must protect him."

Another Instagram user, Tristan Smith, commented, "Must be from the electric company checking those outlets behind the chest of draws."

"Mangrove snake, rear fanged venomous snake. Shouldn't hurt at all and kinda like a bad bee sting in terms of venom," posted user Ben Pursey.

A fourth shared, "It's 02:00 in the morning, and I had to look all around the room just to make sure that there was none. That creeped me out." (Also Read: Man goes to bathroom, finds a massive snake waiting for him)

Someone else posted, "Same thing happened to me. We never found the snake, though. The snake skin was at least 3 foot."