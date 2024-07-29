Viral: Fearless woman steps up to capture massive snake hiding in an office desk

What would happen if you spotted a snake while working at your office? One might run away, however, for this fearless woman stepped forward to catch the snake. A video of the woman was shared on X and has been doing rounds since then. It shows how she bravely and carefully handled the snake and took it out of the office. Snapshot of the woman handling the snake. (X/@moronhumor)

The video opens to show the woman approaching the snake, who seems to be hiding behind a table. She carefully tries to grab it and finally picks it up. As the snake wraps its tail around the woman's arm, she keeps calm and explains to her co-workers that the animal is non-venomous. She can also be heard giving people tips on how to handle a snake. (Also Read: Man grabs snake lunging at his face in one swift motion. Watch viral video)

Towards the end of the video, she places the snake in a bag and takes it out. People around her seem to be amazed by her quick thinking and action.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on July 27. Since being posted, it has gained close to three million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on it. (Also Read: Snake bites man in Bihar, he bites it back twice. Reptile dies, man survives)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "She is a rockstar, with the calmness she handled and the knowledge she has."

Another X user said, "Such a calm and composed demeanour. Haven't seen any female snake rescuers on social media before. Kudos to the lady."

"This is gentle parenting! Not everyone's cup of tea!" commented user Gargi.

A fourth shared, "How calm and cheerful while dealing with the serpent! What a lady. What composure!"