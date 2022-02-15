Man’s ‘confession’ video as to why he got two puppies instead of one is too cute

While adopting pets, be it cats, dogs or any other animal, many people often end up confused as to which one to welcome into their homes. This video that was shared on the Instagram page Dog, shows exactly that kind of a situation where a man ends up getting two puppies instead of the one that his wife and him had earlier decided upon.

The video opens to show the man in frame. And in due course, he also shows the two adorable balls of fluff. It begins on a seemingly serious note as the man ‘confesses’ why he got two of them and not just one. According to him, his wife had said that one of the dogs seemed to be more ‘chill’. But just when he was about to adopt that one, another puppy whined. That’s when he knew he needed to adopt both.

When this video was recorded, he had not told his wife, Melissa, that he had already adopted two puppies and was on his way back home. The video concludes to show the two little pooches wrapped up around each other in a pet carrying bag. “Two puppies are better than one,” reads the caption accompanying this cute dog video.

This dog video was posted on Instagram a little more than 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral and received more than 65,500 likes. It has also received various comments from dog lovers.

“Husband for the win!” commented an Instagram user. “I would literally do the same,” posted another. “Melissa? We need an update,” posted a third. “You will be okay, I will talk to Melissa for you,” commented yet another.

