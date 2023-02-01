Man’s interesting video for internship at CRED goes viral, company’s head of design replies

Karthig Saravanan, a motion designer and Illustrator, wanted to do an internship at the credit card payments company CRED. So, he found an interesting and innovative way to take the first step towards his goal. He created a mock advertisement for the company and uploaded it on his LinkedIn profile. The video soon created a buzz and attracted the attention of many, including CRED’s head of design Harish Sivaramakrishnan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hey CRED, I wish to intern with you. Here is my work to showcase my skills,” Saravanan wrote. “I'm a self-taught motion designer and illustrator who is looking for opportunities in motion designing and digital illustrations,” he added. He also tagged CRED’s founder Kunal Shah and head of design Harish Sivaramakrishnan.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “Hello. This is Karthig. I want to intern at CRED. So I made a commercial.” The video then goes on to show the ad that Saravanan created. The clip ends with a witty text that reads, “Full-time would be great.”

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 18,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated several likes and comments. Harish Sivaramakrishnan showed his appreciation for the creation and wrote, “Good work!”He also tagged another person from the company’s design and product team.

Here’s how LinkedIn users reacted:

“The “full time would be great” at the end got me,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Get this man a job at cred!” shared another. “Great work,” commented a third. “Wow,” posted a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON