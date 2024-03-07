Man's LinkedIn profile featuring witty one-liners is a hit among netizens. See pics

LinkedIn is a popular social media platform that allows users to create a professional network with other like-minded people. While many users take advantage of this platform to showcase their skills, experience, and accomplishments in great detail, one particular LinkedIn user decided to stand out from the crowd by adding a humorous twist to his job descriptions. Instead of providing a long and detailed list of his work history, this user used witty one-liners to describe each of his jobs. After an X post showing the snapshot of his profile went viral, it left many netizens in splits. Snapshot of the LinkedIn profile that went viral. (X/@vibinbaburajan)

"Linkedin experience description done right," wrote @vibinbaburajan as he shared the post. The snapshot shows the witty way in which the person shared about his job. For instance, when he worked as a talent acquisition manager, he said he learnt how to market. Then, when he worked as a consultant, he wrote that he made friends in that job. (Also Read: LinkedIn down for thousands of users, day after Facebook, Instagram outage)

This post was shared on March 5. Since being posted, it has gained close to two lakh views. The share also has more than 1,700 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many people even took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts. Several netizens found his LinkedIn profile hilarious. (Also Read: UK woman battling cancer announces death in a LinkedIn post, says ‘ I chose not to mourn’)

An individual wrote, "Who said perfect explanations don't exist."

A second shared, "Interviewer- Can you share some valuable insights about your time as a consultant?

Him- 'yeah sir, my job was to make a lot of friends.'"

A third commented, "It is the truth and the only truth. Hoping one day to be able to do this."

"Should have mentioned quantitative data like: made how many friends," said a fourth.

A fifth added, "I think I've spoken to him. Good person."