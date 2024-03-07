 LinkedIn down for thousands of users, day after Facebook, Instagram outage - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / LinkedIn down for thousands of users, day after Facebook, Instagram outage

LinkedIn down for thousands of users, day after Facebook, Instagram outage

Reuters |
Mar 07, 2024 03:41 AM IST

The Microsoft-owned platform said some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating.

Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Representational Image
Representational Image

At one point there were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network, according to Downdetector.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

LinkedIn said some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating.

Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On