LinkedIn down for thousands of users, day after Facebook, Instagram outage
Mar 07, 2024 03:41 AM IST
The Microsoft-owned platform said some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating.
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
At one point there were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network, according to Downdetector.
LinkedIn said some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating.
Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.
