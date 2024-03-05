 What caused Facebook and Instagram outage? Meta explains - Hindustan Times
What caused Facebook and Instagram outage? Meta explains

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 11:40 PM IST

Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram experienced a outage on Tuesday, affecting users worldwide.

Many users worldwide, including in India, encountered login issues with Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram that were down for more than a couple of hours on Tuesday evening before being restored.

Facebook, Instagram was down for over two hours.(AFP)

The network outage problem across Google and Meta apps was reported around 9pm, as per network outage tracking platform Down Detector.

Meta acknowledged the widespread issues affecting their platforms and assured users that they are actively working to resolve the problem.

ALSO READ- Facebook, Instagram back after 2-hour long global outage

"Cyberattack," "Mark Zuckerberg," and "Instagram Facebook Down" emerged as top-ranking trends.

ALSO READ- Facebook, Instagram hacked? Meta users wonder what's causing outage

What did Meta say?

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in an X post acknowledged the snag when it took place. “We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,”he posted.

Later, Stone confirmed that the issue was resolved.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience," Stone said.

However, the spokesperson didn't identify the issue that caused the global disruption.

Elon Musk's X remained unaffected

As Elon Musk's platform remained operational and users flocked to report the issues faced on Meta platforms, the Twitter CEO was quick to seize the opportunity to showcase the "superiority" of his platform.

ALSO READ- Elon Musk trolls Facebook, Instagram amid global outage

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working, he said in another post.

