Facebook, Instagram back after 2-hour long global outage

Meta's Facebook and Instagram are up again after a two-hour long outage.



“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a latest X post.



Earlier in the day, Meta's Facebook, Instagram and Threads platforms suffered a massive global outage, with users from India and other countries complaining of being locked out of their accounts.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in an X post, where the Facebook and Instagram users had been posting about snags faced by them while accessing the platforms.



Elon Musk, the owner of social platform X (formerly Twitter), trolled Meta over the outage. “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working,” he posted on X.



According to an AFP report, the Facebook status page had said that the website was suffering "major disruptions" and that “engineering teams are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.” Users trying to access Facebook were asked to log in but were unable to sign in using the correct password. Facebook is the world's largest social media platform with three billion active monthly users.



On Instagram, mobile users were seeing their feeds not refreshed. The platform has about 1.35 billion users, according to the latest data.



As per the DownDetector website, reports that Facebook was down peaked at around 500,000 at 10:30 am US east coast time (1530 GMT). Instagram peaked at about 70,000 reports at the same time, reported news agency AFP.



