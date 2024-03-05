Facebook, Instagram hacked? Meta users wonder what's causing outage

After Meta's social media platforms Facebook and Instagram suffered global outage, several users took to Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) raising concerns if their accounts had been compromised.



“i thought my facebook was hacked. thank God it’s just #facebookdown,” an X user named Rehan Khan posted.



Another user said,"Oh no!!! Apparently Facebook has been #hacked and is down…Now how will former high school classmates who don’t like each other argue about politics and commiserate over dead celebrities?".



Several Facebook and Instagram users complained of being locked out of their accounts.(Reuters file)

“I thought my Facebook and Instagram got hacked for a second,” an X user posted.



“Make sure yall change yall passwords when yall get back in yall Facebook & Instagram #hacked,” a user named NOVA posted.



"I tried it several times. But I was unable to log in to my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I doubt if it's a global cyber attack," Roboz Dotin Tech CEO Milind Raj told news agency PTI.



Several social media users took to X -- which is now owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk -- and complained of difficulties being faced in using the platforms.

Meta's response on outage

On global Facebook and Instagram outage, Meta said it is looking into widespread outage of Facebook, Instagram and Threads platforms.



Facebook's status page, intended for advertisers, said the site was suffering "major disruptions" and that "engineering teams are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Users trying to access Facebook were asked to log in but were unable to sign in using the correct password.



"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said.



