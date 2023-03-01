Man’s melodious rendition of Mere Yaara will touch your soul. Watch

The song Mere Yaara from the film Sooryavanshi has created a special place in the hearts of the fans. Sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, the beautiful track has wowed many. There are also netizens who share their videos while singing different renditions of the song. Among them is singer Amarjeet Jaikar whose melodious way of singing the song has stunned people. Chances are, the video showing his vocal prowess will impress you too.

“Apne Idol ka ganna, Arijit Singh sir [Song of my idol, Arijit Singh sir],” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show the singer sitting on a couch. He then starts singing the song in a beautiful voice.

Take a look at the video that shows the man’s mesmerising performance:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 35,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered close to 2,300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Magnificent gorgeous voice,” expressed a Twitter user. “He reminds me of the singer Armaan Malik!!” posted another. “Bhai, wonderful voice,” shared a third. “Powerful voice,” wrote a fourth.