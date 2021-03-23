Man’s unexpected encounter with sea lion while feeding birds goes viral

Videos showcasing some unusual encounters people had with animals are always a delight to watch. This clip shared on Twitter featuring a man trying to feed some birds in the sea aptly captures the essence of those clips. Posted by journalist Tom Boadle, the video shows an unexpected guest who pops up in the middle of the feeding session.

“An absolutely outstanding performance. Worth watching to the end,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with a man on a boat throwing fish to some birds flying around. After a few seconds into the video, a sea lion pops up from the sea and grabs some fish to munch on. The unexpected surprise has won netizens’ hearts and may win yours too.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 21, the clip has garnered over 9.7 million views and tons of comments. People found the clip rather amusing and shared laughing emojis in the comments section. Many found the unexpected guest appearance by the sea lion to be delightful.

