IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Man’s unexpected encounter with sea lion while feeding birds goes viral
The sea lion jumped on the boat in search of more fish. (Twitter/@TomBoadle)
The sea lion jumped on the boat in search of more fish. (Twitter/@TomBoadle)
trending

Man’s unexpected encounter with sea lion while feeding birds goes viral

"He came, ate and conquered," joked a Twitter user.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:46 PM IST

Videos showcasing some unusual encounters people had with animals are always a delight to watch. This clip shared on Twitter featuring a man trying to feed some birds in the sea aptly captures the essence of those clips. Posted by journalist Tom Boadle, the video shows an unexpected guest who pops up in the middle of the feeding session.

“An absolutely outstanding performance. Worth watching to the end,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with a man on a boat throwing fish to some birds flying around. After a few seconds into the video, a sea lion pops up from the sea and grabs some fish to munch on. The unexpected surprise has won netizens’ hearts and may win yours too.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 21, the clip has garnered over 9.7 million views and tons of comments. People found the clip rather amusing and shared laughing emojis in the comments section. Many found the unexpected guest appearance by the sea lion to be delightful.


What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sea lion viral video
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP