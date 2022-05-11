Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man’s unusual style of pushing ride at water park impresses people. Watch
trending

Man’s unusual style of pushing ride at water park impresses people. Watch

The video of the man's unusual style of pushing ride at water park was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the man getting ready work at the ride.(Instagram/@mostafa_salaaah)
Published on May 11, 2022 02:15 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain people who like to do their job with a splash of uniqueness. Just this this individual who goes by the name Salah on Instagram. A video of him has now gone viral online and it shows him pushing rides at a water park in an unusual way.

He posted one such video on his personal Instagram page. The video shows a person sitting on a swimming ring at the top entrance of a water slide. It seems like a pretty straight forward setting like any other water park where an employee of the park pushes the person sitting on the ring inside the water slide for them to enjoy their ride. It is at this point, however, that Salah showcases his creativity and pushes the tube in such a way that it has impressed people.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted about four days ago. Though this particular video received about 1,700 likes, it is now being re-shared by many across various social media platforms. Those posts have also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“Man does a whole core workout every time,” wrote an Instagram user. “Give this man a raise!!” posted another. “Bro sent him into another dimension,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP