Mantis shrimp bites Chinese woman at hotpot diner as she tries to cook it alive. Watch

A hotpot meal turned painful for a woman in China when a live mantis shrimp she was cooking suddenly bit her hand. The surprising moment was caught on camera, and the video quickly went viral on TikTok. A mantis shrimp bit a Chinese diner’s hand while she cooked it at a restaurant, and the video went viral on TikTok.(@rural_life_china/TikTok)

In the video, the woman is seen happily recording herself as she cooks and enjoys her food at the hotpot diner. Suddenly, the mantis shrimp grabbed her hand with its strong claws and would not let go.

The video was shared on TikTok by @rural_life_china and later reposted on various other platforms.

The restaurant staff nearby rushed to help her. They tried carefully to remove the shrimp from her hand, working hard not to cause her more pain.

The viral video caught the attention of people around the world, with many surprised by how strong and quick the mantis shrimp was.

Internet users started questioning why live mantis shrimp are cooked at the table, raising concerns about safety and proper handling in restaurants.

Check out the video here:

Internet reacts:

Many users were shocked by the mantis shrimp’s sudden bite and sympathised with the woman’s pain. Other users warned viewers about the dangers of cooking live seafood.

One of the users, Lambert David, commented, “I'm a meat lover, but I don't condone eating any creature while it's alive.”

A second user, Yasemin Sahin G, commented, “It is the revenge of the poor animal.”

Another user, Kaarlo Tauriainen, commented, “That was entertaining. Next time, kill the shrimp humanely like a normal person and then cook it.”

Many users said it was inhuman to cook an animal alive, expressing discomfort. This video sparked a broader debate about food ethics and the handling of live seafood.