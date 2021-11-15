Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Iceland tourism’s ‘Icelandverse’ ad inspired by Meta
trending

Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Iceland tourism’s ‘Icelandverse’ ad inspired by Meta

Mark Zuckerberg posted humour-laced reply to Iceland tourism’s ‘Icelandverse’ ad.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference to announce the rebrand of Facebook as Meta. (Reuters Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 06:29 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that his company Facebook is now rebranded as Meta. He explained that the name reflects its work investing in the metaverse. Following this, social media platforms were flooded with various kinds of post. Amid them is an ad by Iceland Tourism that went all kinds of viral online.

“Introducing—the Icelandverse. The next evolution of social connection, millions of years in the making #icelandverse,” the department wrote while sharing the hilarious video. The video shows a man talking about Iceland in a way similar to how Zuckerberg presented Meta during a virtual meeting. The clip certainly created a buzz online and even more so because it received a humour-laced reply from Zuckerberg himself.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

Replying to the clip, Zuckerberg wrote, “Amazing. I need to make a trip to the Icelandverse soon. Glad you're wearing sunscreen too.” In reply, the department also wrote, “Hey Mark Zuckerberg, we’re here to connect your Metaverse to our Icelandverse! Buckle up.”

What are your thoughts on this interaction?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook mark zuckerberg
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hen cares for peacock chicks like they are her own. Watch sweet video

Sania Mirza posts sweet message for mom with whom she shares her birthday

Stranger visits woman to return her daughter’s purse. Sweet video wins hearts

Woman creates record for most apples crushed with bicep in a minute. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP