Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Iceland tourism’s ‘Icelandverse’ ad inspired by Meta

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that his company Facebook is now rebranded as Meta. He explained that the name reflects its work investing in the metaverse. Following this, social media platforms were flooded with various kinds of post. Amid them is an ad by Iceland Tourism that went all kinds of viral online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Introducing—the Icelandverse. The next evolution of social connection, millions of years in the making #icelandverse,” the department wrote while sharing the hilarious video. The video shows a man talking about Iceland in a way similar to how Zuckerberg presented Meta during a virtual meeting. The clip certainly created a buzz online and even more so because it received a humour-laced reply from Zuckerberg himself.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to the clip, Zuckerberg wrote, “Amazing. I need to make a trip to the Icelandverse soon. Glad you're wearing sunscreen too.” In reply, the department also wrote, “Hey Mark Zuckerberg, we’re here to connect your Metaverse to our Icelandverse! Buckle up.”

What are your thoughts on this interaction?