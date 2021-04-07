Home / Trending / Maroon 5’s Adam Levine dons a dress, shares cute pic with family
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine dons a dress, shares cute pic with family

“Girls just wanna have fun,” Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine wrote while sharing the picture.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine took to Instagram to share the pic with his family (representational image).(Instagram/@adamlevine)

Adam Levine, lead singer of American pop band Maroon 5, recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife and two daughters. His post has now won people over. There is a possibility that it’ll steal your heart too.

“Girls just wanna have fun,” Levine wrote while sharing the picture. The image shows him with his wife Behati Prinsloo and two daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. What’s super sweet in the cute family picture is that they all are seen wearing matching dresses, including Levine. They are holding hands and standing with their backs to the camera.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted some 12 hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 9.4 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. Many wrote how the Girls Like You singer is rocking the dress.

“Haha, The things dad gotto do for their baby girl,” music artist Ajay Stephens wrote while commenting on Adam Levine’s post. Actor Sarah Wright Olsen also dropped a sweet comment. “Obsessed,” she wrote. “Love you guys,” said a third.

Many also shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the picture shared by Adam Levine?

