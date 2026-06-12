Married billionaire’s kiss video goes viral, wipes out $2.9 billion from company

A married Chinese billionaire was filmed kissing a woman inside a lift — and the ensuing scandal has wiped out roughly 20 billion yuan (USD 2.9 billion) from his company’s stock.

Chen Tao, the chairman and founder of Victory Giant Technology, was filmed kissing a woman in a lift

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According to a report in Lianhe Zaobao, the controversy centres around Chen Tao, the chairman and founder of Victory Giant Technology (also known as Shenghong Technology), a major Chinese printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer and a supplier to AI chip giant Nvidia.

How the scandal began

The scandal erupted on June 6 after a Douyin user known as "Zhenzhen Janice" posted a series of messages alleging a romantic relationship with Chen.

The posts included screenshots of what were claimed to be private conversations as well as footage appearing to show Chen and a woman holding hands, hugging and kissing inside a lift.

The user claimed she had been romantically involved with the billionaire businessman. Chen, 54, is married.

The video and screenshots quickly spread online, triggering widespread discussion on Chinese social media.

Company shares plunge

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy soon spilled over into the stock market. On June 8, Shenghong Technology's shares fell sharply, with its A-shares dropping more than 9% at one point during trading. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy soon spilled over into the stock market. On June 8, Shenghong Technology's shares fell sharply, with its A-shares dropping more than 9% at one point during trading. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a report in Hk01, the decline erased more than 20 billion yuan (USD 2.9 billion) from the company's market value within hours.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares also came under pressure. However, investor sentiment improved the following day. On June 9, both the company's A-shares and H-shares rebounded.

Company responds

Responding to media reports, Shenghong Technology said the online allegations were unrelated to its business operations.

The company stated that production and operations remain normal, orders are strong, and work is continuing as usual.

On June 8, in interviews with multiple media outlets including ifeng Finance and Southern Metropolis Daily, Victory Giant Technology said: "The information currently circulating online is unrelated to the company's operations, nor does it involve major matters requiring disclosure such as corporate governance or internal controls. The company's overall production and operational activities have not been affected in any way."

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Regarding speculation about the chairman's personal whereabouts and the possibility of Chen stepping down, company staff responded saying "this pertains to personal privacy, it is inconvenient to discuss" and “please refer to company announcements”.

Shenghong Technology has grown rapidly in recent years after becoming one of Nvidia's key PCB suppliers. The company now has a market valuation of about 360 billion yuan (USD 50 billion).

Chen Tao’s personal net worth stands at $11.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.