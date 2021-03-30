Home / Trending / Marvel fan watches Avengers: Endgame 191 times, sets a record
The post also includes a re-share of a tweet from 2019 showing some members of the film holding the ticket stubs purchased by Alanis.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The image shows Ramiro Alanis with the Guinness World Records certificate.(Twitter/@agalanis17)

If you’re a Marvel fan, you’ve probably watched and re-watched Avengers: Endgame, the final movie of the Avengers franchise. Now imagine someone watching the same movie not just once or twice but 191 times. Yes, you read that right. Ramiro Alanis, a Marvel fan from Florida actually pulled off this feat setting a record and shared his achievement on his Twitter handle.

“I’m Officially Amazing!!! A @GWR Title Holder for ‘The Most Cinema Productions Attended - Same Film’ With 191 times seen #AvengersEndgame,” reads the caption shared by Alanis. The post also includes a re-share of a tweet from 2019 showing some members of the film holding the ticket stubs purchased by Alanis.

Guinness World Records also shared a blog about Alanis. A personal trainer by profession, Alanis, relates most to the character of Captain America aka Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans, says the blog. He initially got the idea for the record attempt from the former record-holder, NemRaps, who held the record for watching Avengers: Infinity War, it says further.

Take a look at the tweet posted by Alanis below:

Shared on March 17, the tweet has garnered almost 500 likes and several comments. While many congratulated Alanis for his record, others shared varied reactions regarding the record.

What are your thoughts on this record?

