Mayim Bialik ditched plastic, switched to stainless steel plates. Post is viral

A Facebook post by The Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik is going viral. In it she shared about how she ditched plastic years ago and turned to stainless steel utensils years ago. Her post is since going viral.

In her post, Bialik mentioned how initially people didn’t seem the idea would work but she loves the versions she uses now. “I stopped using plastic years ago because we hippie types are very concerned about the chemicals in plastic. I used thrift store finds for plates and such so that I wasn’t heating up food and feeding my kids with plastic. People thought I was nuts lol,” she wrote in her post.

She, however, added that even after years she still doesn’t use plastic. “My kids are now 12 and 15, but I still don’t use plastic!” she added.

The post is complete with pictures of the utensils:

Since being shared some 11 hours ago, the post has collected more than 38,000 reactions and over 600 shares. Several people posted comments to the share.

“These have been in use in every nook and corner in India from ages. Glad to see the others catching up,” wrote a Facebook user. “I am an Indian and we indians only use stainless steel utensils. You will find them in every kitchen here, and different varieties of utensils for cooking, for storage, for serving, for eating. It's a very economical choice,” wrote another.

“My mom had a set of metal dishes she used when she was in college almost fifty years ago. She gave them to me when I went to college. I'm 36 and married with two kids. We still eat off them almost every night,” added a third. “I am trying to do this too. It’s hard particularly with Beauty products. I don’t love bars so getting to plastic free packaging is rare. It’s a journey but every bit helps,” wrote a fourth.