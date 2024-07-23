 'Me to my CA friends' memes go viral as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget for 7th straight time | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
'Me to my CA friends' memes go viral as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget for 7th straight time

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 23, 2024 01:15 PM IST

People shared various movie scenes under the “Me to my CA friends” meme trend to show their reaction after Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2024.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Budget for the fiscal 2024-25. This is the Modi-led government’s first Budget after being reelected in June. Expectedly, many have taken to social media platforms to share their reactions and opinions, including hilarious memes. Some people have shared a specific set of memes suggesting how they are asking their CA friends to explain the Budget to them.

Here are a few memes that will likely leave you chuckling.

Referencing a scene from Sanjay Dutt’s film Munnabhai MBBS, an individual shared this hilarious meme:

As for this person, they used a scene from the film Dhamaal to express their opinions.

Here’s another meme shared by an X user.

With this Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman broke Moraji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets. Till now, she has presented six annual budgets and one interim in a row.

On February 1, before the 2024 general elections, Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget, which outlined the comprehensive financial plan.

What are your thoughts on these memes? Did they make you laugh out loud?

News / Trending / 'Me to my CA friends' memes go viral as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget for 7th straight time
© 2024 HindustanTimes
