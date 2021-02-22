Home / Trending / Man caught on camera spitting on rotis at wedding, arrested by Meerut Police
trending

Man caught on camera spitting on rotis at wedding, arrested by Meerut Police

The video shared by Anamika Jain Amber shows the man identified as Sohail, spitting on the rotis while making them.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The man named Sohail was caught spitting on the rotis.(Twitter/@anamikamber)

A disgusting incident was caught on camera at a wedding feast in Meerut. A video that's gone viral shows a man spitting on rotis before putting them inside the tandoor. The video, shared by Twitter user Anamika Jain Amber grabbed the attention of netizens and even received some swift action from Meerut Police.

The incident took place at Aroma Gardens, Meerut. The viral video shows the man, later identified as Sohail, spitting on the rotis while making them.

Check out the clip below:

The man was later caught by Meerut Police according to a post shared on the department's Twitter handle:

Shared on February 22, the post has garnered several reactions. Tweeple couldn’t comprehend the bizarreness of the incident and expressed their horror in the comments. Many also lauded the efforts of the department for taking action.

What do you think of this incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meerut district
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP