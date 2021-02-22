Man caught on camera spitting on rotis at wedding, arrested by Meerut Police

A disgusting incident was caught on camera at a wedding feast in Meerut. A video that's gone viral shows a man spitting on rotis before putting them inside the tandoor. The video, shared by Twitter user Anamika Jain Amber grabbed the attention of netizens and even received some swift action from Meerut Police.

The incident took place at Aroma Gardens, Meerut. The viral video shows the man, later identified as Sohail, spitting on the rotis while making them.

Check out the clip below:

The man was later caught by Meerut Police according to a post shared on the department's Twitter handle:

Shared on February 22, the post has garnered several reactions. Tweeple couldn’t comprehend the bizarreness of the incident and expressed their horror in the comments. Many also lauded the efforts of the department for taking action.

What do you think of this incident?

