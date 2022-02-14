Meet the stars of a viral wholesome Super Bowl 2022 ad… a dog and a horse

A Super Bowl 2022 advertisement called A Clydesdale's Journey has turned into an adorable source of entertainment for many. If you are a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have already seen the lovable video featuring a dog and a horse. Now, a post about the duo has again created a buzz and reminded people of the adorable creatures. There is a chance that the video of the cuties and the post about them will leave you super happy.

“A Clydesdale's Journey | Budweiser Super Bowl 2022,” reads the title of the video that was shared on YouTube on February 2. The video shows how the dog supports the healing journey of a horse. The clip has currently received over 1.3 million views.

The post, shared on Instagram page We Rate Dogs, is now introducing them to the world. “This is Eddie and Stan. They're the stars of @budweiserusa’s Super Bowl commercial. They've been best friends for years and finally caught their big break together. They can’t wait for you to see it. 14/10 for both,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video and the post featuring the dog and the horse:

The video, also received a reaction from Budweiser. “Couldn't be more proud of these pups (definitely both dogs) for scoring a 14/10. You're both getting extra treats,” they wrote. The same notion was expressed by several others too.

“You can just tell in that last pic he is thinking how majestic his best friend is,” commented an Instagram user. “I would play with both of these wonderful dogs,” posted another. “Show me a better partnership,” expressed a third. “They protecc they attacc they show us that it’s ok to be different species and that they have a really beautiful friendship,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the adorable duo?

