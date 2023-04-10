Meet the tiniest dog on Earth, smaller than a popsicle stick

Guinness World Records (GWR) officially recognised a two-year-old female Chihuahua named Pearl as the world’s shortest living dog, measuring a mere 3.59 inches in height and 5.0 inches in length. For comparison, Pearl’s length is similar to a dollar bill and shorter than a popsicle stick. The record-keeping organisation notes that Pearl is the offspring of Miracle Milly’s identical sister, who previously held the title. Both Milly and Pearl weighed just 28 g at birth.

Guinness World Records crowned Pearl, a two-year-old female Chihuahua, as the shortest dog in the world. (Guinness World Records )

Pearl recently appeared on the TV show Lo Show Dei Record and was greeted with rapturous applause. Her pet parent, Vanesa Semler, carried her onto the stage in an opulent Easter egg-shaped seat. She told the show’s host, Gerry Scotti, that Pearl is a ‘bit of a diva.’

Vanesa also shared some interesting insights into Pearl’s personality. According to her, Pearl is a calm dog who loves to eat high-quality food like chicken and salmon. Additionally, the pooch enjoys dressing up. Vanesa mentioned their recent shopping trip around Milan and affectionately referred to Pearl as ‘small like a ball’, reported Guinness World Records in their blog.

Pearl’s height was meticulously measured three times at the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida, where she was born. Guinness World Records’ blog explains that each measurement was taken from the base of her front leg foot up to the top of the withers in a straight vertical line.

Guinness World Records also took to Twitter to share the news with the world. “Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl,” they tweeted.

Here’s what Guinness World Records posted:

“We’re blessed to have her. And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news,” Guinness World Record quoted Vanesa Semler as saying.

