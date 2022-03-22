Meme kids Gavin Thomas, Ava Ryan meet after five years of online friendship

If you belong to the generation of people who still remember what Vine is, then you may remember these two kids named Gavin Thomas and Ava Ryan. Though the platform was shut down in 2016, these two kids often remain a popular reference when it comes to making some hilarious and relatable memes on social media.

According to Newsweek, Ava Ryan made it as an internet sensation at just 18 months old, in popular videos including one from 2014 where baby Ava looked out of a window and said: "I smell like beef." Gavin Thomas found similar fame on the popular video-sharing app, first appearing in 2013 and continuing to amass views around the web where his expressions are frequently used as reactions.

The video has been shared on YouTube with a caption by Gavin Thomas that reads, “Ava and I went to the Mall of America for her 12th birthday. We met five years ago from Vine and have talked every day on FaceTime. My uncle Nick Mastodon met us there too!” There is a chance that this lovely video will bring a smile to your face.

Watch it here:

The video has been posted on YouTube on March 16 and since then, has garnered comments from people who couldn't stop admiring their sweet friendship. The four minutes and 47 seconds long video has also received more than 3,100 views.

A YouTube user wrote, “I hope they stay friends forever.” “I just found your channel. I know you from a meme a long time ago,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “What a fun day.”

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming and fun video?