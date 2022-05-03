'Pawsitively obsessed’: People love museum’s video about a cute dog at Met Gala 2022

On Monday night, the Met Gala returned with a fashionable bang for another year. Since then, the social media platforms have been abuzz with various kinds of posts. From talking about the outfits worn by the celebrities to the things they said during the event, people are sharing different posts. Amid those, a share by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the event is held each year, has captured people’s attention. The post shows a very special member of the security team at Met Gala – a K9 named Wyatt. There is a chance that you will become ‘Pawsitively obsessed’ with the cute doggo after watching the video.

“Pawsitively obsessed with our awesome colleague Wyatt the K-9, who’s on the red carpet and ready for the night to begin! Peep him on the #MetGala red carpet all night,” they wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the video that shows how the dog checked the parameters before the event started.

The video has been posted some 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 76,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wyatt's giving PET GALA,” YouTube shared from its official Instagram page. “Wyatt is the biggest celeb of the night,” posted another. A few others too shared the same notion. “Definitely best dressed,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?