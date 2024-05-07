Who is Sudha Reddy, Indian billionaire who wore over 200 carats of diamonds at Met Gala 2024?

Indian businesswoman and billionaire Sudha Reddy, director of the MEIL Group, graced the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024. While her stunning outfit grabbed thousands of eyeballs, it was her 180-carat diamond necklace that made heads turn. According to reports, Reddy wore a 180-carat diamond necklace called "Amore Eterno". Sudha Reddy wore this dress at the Met Gala 2024.(Instagram/@sudhareddy.official)

This statement neckpiece is made of a 25-carat heart-shaped diamond and three more 20-carat heart-shaped diamonds representing her husband and their two kids. She paired this necklace with 23-carat diamond solitaire ring and another 20-carat diamond solitaire ring, which is said to be worth $20 million, reported Page Six. (Also Read: Was Katy Perry at the Met Gala 2024? AI-generated pictures go viral, singer says this)

Take a look at her pictures here:

Sudha Reddy at the Met Gala 2024. (Instagram/@sudhareddy.official)

Who is Sudha Reddy? 5 points