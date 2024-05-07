Who is Sudha Reddy, Indian billionaire who wore over 200 carats of diamonds at Met Gala 2024?
While Sudha Reddy's stunning outfit grabbed thousands of eyeballs, it was her 180-carat diamond necklace that made heads turn.
Indian businesswoman and billionaire Sudha Reddy, director of the MEIL Group, graced the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024. While her stunning outfit grabbed thousands of eyeballs, it was her 180-carat diamond necklace that made heads turn. According to reports, Reddy wore a 180-carat diamond necklace called "Amore Eterno".
This statement neckpiece is made of a 25-carat heart-shaped diamond and three more 20-carat heart-shaped diamonds representing her husband and their two kids. She paired this necklace with 23-carat diamond solitaire ring and another 20-carat diamond solitaire ring, which is said to be worth $20 million, reported Page Six. (Also Read: Was Katy Perry at the Met Gala 2024? AI-generated pictures go viral, singer says this)
Take a look at her pictures here:
Who is Sudha Reddy? 5 points
- As per Hello! India, Sudha Reddy, wife of Krishna Reddy, is a director at MEIL and the mother of their two kids, Manas and Pranav.
- She also serves as the head of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and is active in the company's charitable interests.
- She grew up in Vijayawada and married Krishna Reddy when she was 19, which she thinks helped because they grew up together
- Today, she is hailed as “Queen Bee of Hyderabad". However, she doesn't take that title fondly.
- Sudha Reddy attended the Met Gala in 2021. She told Hello! India, “It was surreal to be the only Indian at the 2021 Met Gala. I can’t say if I ever felt this confident, excited, beautiful and proud all together ever before. Memorable would be too small a word to express how I feel about my stance at fashion’s biggest night out! I’m always looking forward to putting India on the world map.” She further added, “For me, this was an opportunity to showcase not just myself but represent my country and my city. While the Met Gala is the greatest fashion night, for me, it was also an opportunity to propel the cause of benevolence, and align with individuals who see the merit and potential in the concept of giving back to society.”
