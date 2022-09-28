Military mom comes early from deployment to surprise son at football practice. Watch

A sweet moment of a military mom surprising her son during football practice was recently captured on camera. Shared on Instagram, the wonderful video is tugging at people’s heartstrings and making them emotional. Watching the video may have the same effect on you too.

GoodNews Movement re-shared the video on Instagram. They also shared a detailed caption while explaining the incident taking place in the video. “Mom came home early from deployment and surprised her son at football practice... I love that before the surprise, he was telling the team what mom meant to him,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video shows the young man talking to his teammates about his mom. As soon as he finishes his speech, his mom calls him from behind. He turns around to see who it is, upon seeing that it is his mother he erupts with joy and picks her up.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered over 1.5 million views and gone viral. The post has also received several likes and comments. “Omg!!! My heart!” posted an Instagram user. “INSTANTLY snatched her up. No hesitation! He needed that that day,” expressed another. “I'm not crying, you are,” commented a third. “I’m crying like a little baby right now,” wrote a fourth.