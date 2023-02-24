Mischievous Golden Retriever Dog digs a massive hole in backyard, tries to protect it from human

There is no doubt about the fact that dogs are adorable and always make us smile. Every little thing they do can brighten up our day. However, there are times when they get so mischievous that it may leave us baffled. And now, a video of a Golden Retriever has stunned the Internet. The clip shows the dog digging a massive hole in a backyard.

In a video shared by Twitter user @buitengebieden, you can see a Golden Retriever digging a deep hole in a garden. The pet's owner is recording the video as the dog continues with its digging. Once the woman gets close to the hole, she is stunned to see the size of it. After seeing it the woman describes it as a 'tunnel.'

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on February 20. Since being posted, it has been viewed over seven million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual in the comments section wrote, "I'd be excavating at that point. Dog has to be onto something." Another person posted, "The equivalent to a cute child coloring the walls." A third person added, "I just noticed it said 4 hours. I would never leave my dog's that long without checking on them. However, they have given me a good reason not to trust them. If I can't see or hear them, I know they are up to no good. Kinda like kids, if you don't see or hear them, find them."

