‘Miserable’ woman quits ₹1 lakh/month job, now works 6 hours a day and earns double

A Delhi woman has opened up about her decision to walk away from a job where she was earning ₹1 lakh a month, despite parental opposition. Mehar Verma, who now works as a social media strategist and UGC creator, shared in a video posted on Instagram that although her career looked “sorted” from the outside, she was deeply unhappy with her daily life as a lawyer. Mehar Verma walked away from a job where she was earning ₹1 lakh a month (Instagram/@meharverma99)

She was, in fact, “miserable” with her job, where she worked late into the night and was constantly stressed and tired.

‘I was miserable’ “In Feb 2024, I was working at a law firm, earning around ₹1 lakh a month. On paper, everything looked sorted. But I was miserable,” Verma said in her Instagram post shared yesterday.

The on-screen caption in her Instagram video also reflected the emotional conflict she experienced despite outward success.

“At 22, I graduated from law school. Got a good job. By 24 I was making 1,00,000 a month. My parents were proud. Everything seemed right. But from inside, I was miserable. So I decided to change that,” the caption read.

(Also read: ‘Look at my tasks vs bank account’: Gen Z employee resigns with brutally honest email)

‘I dreaded most days’ In her post, Verma described the demanding routine she had while working at the law firm.

“Long hours, no real weekends, coming home at 9–10 PM and still working. I was constantly tired, constantly stressed, and honestly I dreaded most days,” she said.

The content creator added that there was no dramatic turning point behind her decision to quit law. Instead, she gradually realised that the profession was not the life she wanted for herself.

Eventually, she realised that she could not continue with her law career. Verma quit her job without a backup plan.