Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico 2020 get married, share love-filled video

After keeping their courtship a secret for a long time, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who were Miss Argentina 2020 and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, respectively, finally exchanged rings and announced their union on social media. According to their Instagram post, the two committed to each other on October 28.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22," read the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram. The caption is accompanied by a heart, ring, and star emoticons. The video shows photos and clips of two beauty queens taken throughout their relationship, including their trips together. It also gives a glimpse of their marriage proposal and how overwhelmingly happy they were as they slipped their engagement rings on. The video further shows them dressed in white, celebrating their union in front of the Marriage Bureau in Puerto Rico. The two reportedly met at Miss Grand International 2020 and kept their relationship a secret until a few days ago.

Watch the video that captures their love story right here:

"Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always support 'LOVE' without boundaries," wrote Miss Grand International in an Instagram post. They also added a heart emoticon.

Take a look at their post below:

Since being posted three days ago on Instagram, both posts have attracted many eyeballs and comments from several verified handles.

Miss Argentina 2020 Mariana Varela thanked everyone for their wishes and love. She wrote, "Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks."

"Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union," posted singer Abena Akuaba. "Congratulations beautiful. God bless your union and long live love!!!!" wrote Valentina, Miss Grand International 2019. "Many congratulations beauties!!!" expressed fashion model Monic.

