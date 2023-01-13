Home / Trending / Miss Universe Thailand 2022 wears recycled dress as tribute to father. Here's why

Miss Universe Thailand 2022 wears recycled dress as tribute to father. Here's why

Published on Jan 13, 2023 06:57 PM IST

Anna Sueangam-iam stunned people after she wore a dress made out of aluminum pull tabs of drink cans and Swarovski. Many people loved her inspiration behind it and appreciated her.

Miss universe Thailand 2022 wore a dress made of pull tabs of drink cans and Swarovski..(Instagram/@annasnga_1o)
ByVrinda Jain

The 71st Miss Universe edition will be held on January 14 at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Many people have their eyes set on the screen and are watching the contestants representing their countries in stunning gowns. Among the contestants, Thailand's Anna Sueangam-iam has won everyone's hearts by wearing a recycled dress.

According to Miss Universe Thailand's Instagram page, this dress is called 'Hidden Precious Diamond Dress.' It is made using aluminum pull tabs of drink cans and Swarovski.

Anna Sueangam-iam shared the story behind this dress on Instagram and wrote. "This gown was inspired by the familiar surroundings of my childhood. Growing up with garbage collector parents, my life as a child was among piles of garbage and recyclables. This unique gown was purposefully tailored-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the 'Can Tab,' to present to the UNIVERSE that what's considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty." She further also thanked everyone.

Take a look at her post below:

This post was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than one lakh people. The clip also has several comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This gown is so meaningful, and beautiful, and it shows that someone's trash can be someone's treasure. @annasnga_1o well thought, and I hope you win!" A second person said, "Keep going. I'm cheering you up." A third person wrote, "Beautiful and very good story. Cheer up for Anna."

miss universe thailand

