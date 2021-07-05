Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Missing red panda from German zoo tracked and brought back with thermal imaging drone

The post has been shared with two images showing Jang the red panda and the drone used to track down the animal.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:27 PM IST
The image shows Jang the red panda.(Facebook/@Zoo Duisburg)

After an intensive search operation by the authorities of the Duisburg zoo in Germany, their resident red panda Jang, who went missing on Thursday, was finally tracked down and rescued. The wonderful news has been shared on the zoo’s Facebook handle and received much love from netizens.

The post has been shared with two images showing Jang the red panda and the drone used to track down the animal. “Our zoo team has joined forces and searched for Jang. Binoculars and thermal imaging cameras were used because it was assumed that the animal was staying in one of the numerous tree crowns on the zoo grounds. The decayed state of trees makes it difficult to search. Therefore, a thermal imaging drone was used in the morning hours to support the search from the air. Due to external weather influences, we assume that at one point of the panda facility there was an opportunity that the demarcation could be overcome with a plant-based climbing aid,” reads a part of the caption shared with the post when roughly translated from German.

Take a look at the post for more details about the incident:

Shared on July 2, the post has garnered over 3,800 reactions and tons of comments. People were relieved to hear the good news and congratulated the zoo authorities for their succesful tracking operation.

“Aww, looks like he went for a little hike,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thank god he’s back,” commented another. Many shared cute GIFs and heart emojis to show their appreciation for the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

red panda
