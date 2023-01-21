Missing Siberian Husky mix rescued from oil-filled well reunites with pet parents

It is always sweet and heartwarming to hear about lost pets reuniting with their humans. Those are the stories that can uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. And, this post is having the same effect on people. Shared on Facebook, the post documents how a Siberian Husky mix was rescued and then reunited with its family.

The official page for San Diego county shared the story. “County Animal Services officers rescued Mia, an 11-year-old Siberian Husky mix from an oil-filled mechanic's well in a Ramona Garage this morning. She was cleaned up, treated by the County Veterinarian, and reunited with her family this afternoon,” they wrote. They also shared a series of photos of the rescued pooch. They concluded their post with a blog link about the incident.

According to the blog, the dog was trapped inside an “oil-filled mechanic’s well inside a private garage.” The animal rescuers were called about the dog being trapped who rescued it. The pooch had a chip and that is how the rescuers were able to reunite it with its human.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has received close to 450 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“I’m so glad this story had a good outcome! Kudos to all involved!” wrote a Facebook user. “Great job,” posted another. “Bravo,” commented a third. “Thank you Animal Services for all you do, especially for helping this sweet old gal get cleaned up and reunited with her owner,” shared a fourth.

