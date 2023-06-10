Mithila Palkar gives her special ‘cup song’ twist to Tere Hawaale

Remember Mithila Palkar’s Marathi cover of Anna Kendrick’s Cups using a plastic tumbler? Yes, the song that turned the now-famous actor into an overnight internet sensation. In a recent video, Palkar again showed her amazing ‘cup song’ skills while singing the song Tere Hawaale along with musician Abby V. They sang a beautiful rendition of the song and created accompanying music using two disposable cups.

The image shows actor Mithila Palkar with singer Abby V. (Instagram/@abbyvofficial)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abby V shared the video on his Instagram profile and tagged Mithila Palkar. “Wait for the end. Tere Hawaale ft. cup song queen (Mithila Palkar),” he wrote and posted the video.

The clip opens to show them with two cups kept on a table in front of them. Soon, Palkar starts singing the song in a soulful voice and moves a cup in a synchronised manner. After a moment, Abby V joins her too.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 3.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several likes and comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Instagram:

Netflix India took to the comments section of the video and wrote, “Little Things like this really put all the magic in our days.” Actor Nakuul Mehta joined in and added, “So, so good.” Singer Shashaa Tirupati posted, “Waaaaah!!!” Singer twins Kiran and Nivi commented, “Loveee homiee @abbyvofficial and queen @mipalkarofficial”.