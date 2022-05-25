Mom and daughter dance to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

If you use social media frequently, you've probably seen a lot of videos of people dancing to the Dholida song from Alia Bhatt's recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The song has sparked several Instagram Reels, with individuals recreating Alia Bhatt's moves. Take, for example, this Instagram video of a mother and daughter dancing to this music. The video will undoubtedly inspire you to shake a leg as well.

The video opens to show the mother and the daughter - Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde, in frame. The duo can be seen poised and ready to showcase their amazing dancing skills. Their well-coordinated dance and aced hook steps to this super hit song are definitely enough to make your day. Their talents have also rightfully earned praises from several Instagram users.

“Who else is getting the Garba festive feels in the middle of the year with this number? Totally loved the energy of the song and the amazing choreography by the one and only @iamkrutimahesh.Hope you all enjoy watching this!” reads a part of the caption to this dance video that has been shared on Instagram and now gone viral.

Watch the video right here:

This mother-daughter dancing duo has more than 1.6 lakh followers on the Instagram page dedicated to them. On it, they upload dance videos regularly that keep going viral every now and then.

The video was posted on Instagram on March 16 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring their talents. It has also received more than 67,500 likes on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “I like your dance and I am your big fan.” “Superb garba,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Wow, so beautiful.”

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video to Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi?