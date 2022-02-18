Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mom and daughter show beautiful dance moves to Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

The video of the mom and her daughter showcasing cool dance moves to Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was posted on Instagram.
The picture of the mom and daughter dancing to Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is taken from a video posted on Instagram.(Instagram/@nivedithashetty)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 10:32 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Unless you have been staying away from social media, there is a high possibility that you have seen at least one post related to the song Srivalli from Allu Arjun starrar film Pushpa. Since its release, many are posting video of themselves grooving to this hit number. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and this video features a mother and a daughter. There is a chance that their performance will leave you with impressed.

The video is posted on the Instagram page nivedithashetty while is filled with clips of the duo dancing to different songs. “Here's our humble attempt on this beautiful song by @javedali4u [Javed Ali]. Loved dressing up and performing on this one. Hope you enjoy this too!” they wrote while sharing the latest Srivalli-related video.

The video opens to show the mom and her daughter wearing similar outfits. They then showcase some amazingly synchronized moves while grooving to the song.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 18,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So cuteeeee,” wrote an Instagram user. “You guys rock really,” posted another. “Amazing, both of you,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

