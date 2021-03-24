Home / Trending / Mom and toddler’s jugalbandi riyaaz wins tweeple over. Watch
As the recording goes on, Priyanka Barve sings a few taankaris and gets joined by her toddler instantly in an adorable way.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The image shows Priyanka Barve with her son.(Twitter/@arunbothra)

The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to showcasing the oh-so-cute videos featuring toddlers having an adorable moment with their moms. This clip shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra perfectly fits that category. Shared on Twitter, the video features Marathi classical singer Priyanka Barve and her son. After watching the clip you may find yourself gushing at the baby’s cuteness.

The video starts with Barve sitting with her son on her lap. As the recording goes on, she sings a few taankaris and gets joined by her toddler instantly in an adorable way. The little one keeps on singing along with his mother making the clip a delightful watch.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 23, the clip has garnered over 20,600 views and several reactions. Netizens found the video very cute and showered the comments sections with heart emojis. Many couldn’t stop gushing at the kid’s adorable actions along with his mother.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

