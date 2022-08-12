Mom asks baby girl if she can give her a hug, she obliges cutely. Watch

Communication between parents and little infants and toddlers is one of the most delightful things to witness, especially in its early stages. That is exactly what can be seen happening in a particular video that has been shared on Instagram and shows what happens when a mother asks her adorable baby girl if she would give her a hug. The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “I can tell month 10 of Brooks’ life is really going to do us all in.” And the sheer overflowing cuteness in this video is bound to make you want to keep watching it on loop.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page of the woman who can be seen in this video and she happens to be the mother of the little baby who can be seen in it. Her name is Jalynn Wightman and she has over 2,500 followers on her blog about motherhood and several other things. There is a good chance that this particular video that she has shared on her page, just like several other such photos and videos, will be enough to make your day and paste the widest smile on your face.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on August 1, the video has gotten more than 1.34 lakh likes. The video also received various comments where people shared exactly how cute they found this little baby and the adorable interaction between her and her mother.