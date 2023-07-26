Mom can’t contain her joy as son debuts on TV as a journalist

It is a dream for parents to see their children become successful. That's why, when they get to witness that moment it fills them with pride and happiness. One such instance was captured in this heartwarming video shared on Instagram. This clip shows a mother’s reaction to seeing her son as a journalist on television for the first time.

The image shows the mom’s reaction to seeing her journalist son on television. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. They also added an informative caption along with the video. “PROUD MAMA! Mother watches her son make his television debut as a journalist. She couldn't hold back the tears as she enjoyed the moment with all her co-workers,” they wrote.

The video opens to show the mom jumping with joy with a smile on her face. Soon she clasps her hands over her face and starts shedding tears of joy. As the video progresses, the camera pans towards a television set. It shows a news segment with two people, one of whom is the woman’s son. Throughout the video, she expresses her joy and pride for her son through her gestures.

Take a look at this video of a mom seeing her son on TV:

Isn’t it one of such videos that can leave most people teary-eyed? Are you sensing a warm feeling in your heart? Netizens certainly took to the comments section to share how the clip tugged at their heartstrings.

Take a look at how Instagram users reacted to this video of a mom’s proud moment for her son:

“Man if somebody doesn't go & hug her!! It’s her accomplishment too!!” posted an Instagram user. “Hardworking mama raised a hardworking son,” joined another. “Congratulations Proud Mama! No need to hold back your tears! Hugs from Calgary, Alberta,” added a third. “Love this!! CONGRATULATIONS!! To them both!! As they are proud of each other in every aspect of their relationship, it's ok mama to cry for your son. It's tears of joy!! God bless them both always,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted about seven hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to three lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered more than 19,000 likes. What are your thoughts on this video of a mom’s reaction to seeing her journalist son on television?

