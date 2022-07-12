Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mom gets pleasantly surprised seeing toddler repeat kind words to herself. Watch
trending

Mom gets pleasantly surprised seeing toddler repeat kind words to herself. Watch

This video has been shared on Instagram shows how a cute little toddler repeats some words of affirmation to herself while playing and her mom gets quite emotional.
The mom looks on happily as her toddler repeats kind words to herself. (Instagram/@therealkatiewaldow)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 03:23 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Being kind is definitely a virtue that needs to be more widespread, with people we personally know and to those we don’t. And being kind to your little ones as they grow up ensures that they are kind to themselves and excel in whatever they wish to do. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral of late, shows just that. The video shows a mom getting quite pleasantly surprised as she overhears her toddler repeating some words of affirmation to herself as she engages in some independent play time. There is a good chance that this video will give you a much-needed boost to your day and make you smile.

The video shows the toddler trying to pick up some of her toys with the help of another one that is shaped like a pair of tongs. Her mother looks on as she records this video in hopes that she gets it right, in time. But what is the cutest part of this video is when the child repeats to herself that she has got this. This moment of affirmation that the child unknowingly gives to herself makes the mother quite emotional and has tugged at the heartstrings of several netizens. “BRB crying,” reads the caption accompanying this cute video.

Watch it below:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared on Instagram on June 30 and has received over 6.85 lakh likes as of now.

“This was the cutest video I have ever seen in my life,” admits an Instagram user. “These are the sweetest moments,” comments another individual. “That’s right parents, what we say to our kids becomes their internal dialogue. Be mindful of your words and make them count,” adds a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baby toddler mom mother viral instagram parenting
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP