Mom shaves her head to support daughter battling cancer. Watch emotional video

A heartwarming video of a mother shaving her head to support her daughter battling cancer is going viral online. Chances are the clip will leave you emotional too.

The video was shared on Facebook by Luciana Rebello, who is battling the disease. The clip also captures her emotional reaction on seeing her mom shaving her head.

Written in Portuguese, Rebello’s Facebook caption loosely translates to “The love of a mother.”

The video opens to show a woman and two kids taking turns to shave Rebello's head. It is towards the end that her mother enters the frame.

Take a look at the heartening clip:

The video also made its way to Twitter after being shared by an user of the micro-blogging platform, Rex Chapman. “This mother surprises her daughter — who is fighting cancer. Love. Break out the tissues,” he wrote while sharing the video.

People shared all sorts of comments on both the posts. They couldn’t stop talking about the mother’s love. There were also many who wrote that they are praying for Rebello.

“The look on the mommy's face: "God, give all the pain to me. I will gladly take it for her." This is a parents’ love,” wrote a Twitter user. “I did this for my Dad when he was fighting. It brings back touching moments. It was tough but also liberating to shave my head in support. Thanks for sharing,” shared another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did the clip leave you misty-eyed too?

