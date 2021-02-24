Mom uses tissue paper to create realistic gajra for daughter. It’s incredible

The Internet is filled with posts which showcase immense creativity of people. They capture how some people have the talent to create wonderful and awe-inspiring artworks out of seemingly unassuming objects. Just like this tweet by a daughter about her mom. It shows a gajra, a flower garland worn by women as a headpiece, designed using a tissue paper.

Twitter user Surekha Pillai took to the micro-blogging site to share the image. “My mom made this for me (from tissue paper),” she wrote along with a heart emoji.

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1,600 likes and tons of appreciative responses.

“She has got jaadu in her hands I guess. The creativity that she made....jaise bejaan main jaan dal di,” wrote a Twitter user. “Stunning,” shared another. “Thought they were real flowers,” said a third. There were others who thought that too.

While replying to her own post, she also shared another image with the caption, “Going to wear it with everything (lol can you see it)”.

“Okay okay, last one. Just look how pretty it is. My mom sat patiently for hours to make it for me even with all her joint aches and pains. This strand of malli smells lovelier than all the flowers my hair has seen,” she tweeted while sharing a video in the same thread.

