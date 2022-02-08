Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mom’s bhangra moves win hearts. Video ends with a funny twist

The hilariously adorable video of mom's bhangra moves, which has left people with a smile, was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the mom's impromptu dance performance.(Instagram/@guggin94)
Trisha Sengupta

The videos showcasing moms are often the cutest of all. Case in point, this video capturing a mom’s impromptu bhangra performance. There is a chance that her moves will not only impress you but will also make you to want to shake a leg too.

Instagram user Gagandeep Singh Anand posted the video on his personal page. “Momma’s favorite song,” he wrote along with the video. The post is complete with several hashtags, including #bhangra.

The video opens to show an elderly woman in kitchen. Within moments, two men enter the room with one of them playing a dhol and other holding a speaker with a song playing on it. Almost immediately after hearing the beats, the woman starts showcasing some cool bhangra moves. Eventually, the men stop the music and go out from the room. And, it is the mom’s reaction to that which has now left people chuckling too.

Take a look at the hilariously adorable video:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 57,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments.

“OMG THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER! So much joy!” wrote an Instagram user. “Awwwww,” posted another. “She’s too cute!!!!” expressed a third. A few also wrote how she is unquestionably cute. “Best moment when they stopped,” commented a fourth along with laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the sweet yet funny video posted on Instagram?

