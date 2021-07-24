Monica Lewinsky tweets about ‘strange thought’ she had on her 48th birthday

Monica Lewinsky celebrated her 48th birthday a day ago on July 23. She took a moment on her special day to reflect on her life and shared a tweet about a 'strange thought' she had. Her post has now prompted people to react with appreciative comments.

“It’s my 48th birthday today and it marks that I’ve now been a public person for half of my life. Such a strange, strange thought. Anyway, grateful to all of you who are part of my community here!” she tweeted.

The former White House intern, and current activist, found herself forced into the spotlight at the age of 24 after admitting her affair with then-president Bill Clinton.

Take a look at the post:

it’s my 48th birthday today and it marks that i’ve now been a public person for half of my life. 👀 such a strange, strange thought. anyway, grateful to all of you who are part of my community here!

🙏🏻♥️🎂🙏🏻♥️🎂🙏🏻♥️🎂 — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) July 23, 2021

Since being shared, Monica Lewinsky’s post has gathered more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared love-filled comments while reacting. Many also posted how they admire her courage.

“I highly doubt you'll read this but I was down and out and between jobs and took on a waitress job at a restaurant in NYC. You were a guest of mine one time and were SO nice and polite to me. I dealt with my share of "not so nice" diners...you were not one of them. Happy birthday!!” recollected a Twitter user.

“You’re a true survivor. Here’s to at least 48 more,” shared another. “Happy Birthday Monica. You didn’t ask to be a public person, but what you have done for others because you are is remarkable. Much love,” expressed a third.

