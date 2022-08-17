‘Monkey business’: Emergency call from zoo leaves police baffled. Here’s why

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office recently took to Facebook to share about an emergency call they received from a zoo. They also shared why the call left them baffled. There is a possibility that after knowing the entire story you will be chuckling.

“Our Deputies have seen their fair share of "monkey business" in the County. But nothing quite like this. It all started Saturday night when we received a 911 call that had disconnected. Dispatchers tried to call and text back but they received no response. So Deputies were sent to investigate. The address took them to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles. No one there had placed the call,” they wrote. In the next few lines, they shared what their investigation reveals. Turns out, the call was made by a Capuchin monkey named Route.

“Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo's cell phone... which was in the zoo's golf cart... which is used to travel around the zoo's 40 acre site. We're told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons. And that's what Route did... just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us,” they explained.

“As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can't really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do,” they added and concluded the post.

Take a look at the share:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has accumulated more than 1,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Too funny,” posted a Facebook user. “Great story. Maybe he just wanted company,” shared another. “This is my favorite post today!!” expressed a third. “Omg that is HILARIOUS!!!” wrote a fourth.

