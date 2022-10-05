Mother shares inspiring journey of her son who battled brain cancer. Watch

It is often challenging and overwhelming for a parent to watch their children go through difficulties. At times, these challenges can be in their daily lives. Other times it can life-changing. Liz Davila, a mom of four, also went through something life-changing when one of her children was diagnosed with brain cancer. Davila recently shared her son's entire journey and the hardships they have gone through in an Instagram post. In the video, Davila shows the night before her son Sebastian underwent brain surgery. The afraid mother can be seen cuddling her child. Then, later she shows how they had to teach Sebastian again to walk, speak and eat after the surgery. She also shows the moment when her son walked without assistance for the first time and came back home.

In the post's caption, Davila said that watching her son battle brain cancer was one of the most challenging experiences of her life. Though, his strength and resilience has been incredible! Now, it's almost 2.5 years since brain surgery and almost a year since he had his chemotherapy infusion. The healing process of her child continues.

Take a look at the video shared by Liz Davila here:

The video was shared a week ago on Instagram. Since then, it has been viewed nearly 10,000 times. The video also has almost a thousand comments and several likes. One person wrote, "God bless you and your family. Your baby is strong and resilient." A second person added, "This is so beautiful and sad and happy all at the same time. Your love is so beautiful, and may you and your family only have happiness from now on." Someone even added, "One beautifully strong boy and one strong mama. Wishing him all the best and continued health and happiness! God bless you guys!" A fourth person said, "What an incredible soul and what power he holds. All the most beautiful things to your son and your family."

