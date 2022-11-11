Mother-in-law has the sweetest reaction after seeing her daughter-in-law dance

The internet is filled with videos of people dancing and showcasing their talent. Some of these videos truly surprise us, while some others entertain us. Recently, an adorable video of a woman dancing in front of her mother-in-law has gone viral on the internet. In a video shared by Instagram user Vinita Sharma, you can see her dancing on Lat lag gayee while her mother-in-law is working behind her in the kitchen. The woman flawlessly grooves to the song, and her mother-in-law can is smiling and looking at her. Further in the video, the woman goes toward her mother and tries to make her dance. The mother simply smiles and enjoys herself with her daughter-in-law.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post's caption read, "Wait for sasu Maa's reaction. I choose to be myself, and they choose me the way I am. Blessed to have such cool parents and family. "

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared it has been liked 63,000 times and has several comments as well. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Wow, this is so cool." A second person added, "I also want a mother-in-law like yours." "Loved your confidence, it is super!" Some others have reacted using heart emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON